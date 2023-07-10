IRB Infrastructure Developers and its private InvIT, IRB Infrastructure Trust, have registered a toll revenue growth of 16 per cent in June 2023.

While the toll collection last month rose to ₹383 crore, the aggregate toll revenue of both entities for the June ended quarter reached ₹1,183 crore against ₹1,000 crore during the same period last year.

Amitabh Murarka, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of IRB Infrastructure Developers said, “First quarter of FY24 looks much positive as an upward trend seen in aggregate toll revenue as compared to the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. We expect similar momentum for the rest of FY24.”

IRB Infrastrucure has an asset base of over ₹70,000 crore in 11 States across the parent company and two InvITs.

At 11.02 a.m., shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers were up 1.5% at ₹26.80 on NSE.