IRB Infrastructure shares climb 9% after on highway project wins

Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers on Wednesday jumped nearly 9 per cent after the company said it has won highway projects in West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh, taking the total value of project wins in the current fiscal to ₹5,004 crore.

The stock gained 8.65 per cent to ₹112.30 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it jumped 8.41 per cent to ₹112.10.

With the entry in West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh, the company's footprint has now been spread to 10 states across India, it said on Tuesday.

"IRB Infra closes FY21 with project wins of ₹5,004 crore, including two new projects... IRB has received Letter of Awards from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a BOT (build, operate, transfer) project in West Bengal and a Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) project in Himachal Pradesh," the company said in a statement.

The company said it received letter of award (LOA) for BOT project in West Bengal involving six-laning of Dankuni-Palsit stretch of 63.38 km of NH-19 with the project cost of Rs 2,421 crore.

It said it has also emerged as a preferred bidder for HAM Project in Himachal Pradesh involving four-laning of the 28.700-km stretch of the Pathankot Mandi section of the NH-20 (New NH-154) with bid project cost of ₹828 crore.