IRCON emerges as the lowest bidder in 2 projects worth ₹1,500 crore

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Ircon International Limited (IRCON) has emerged as the lowest bidder for the construction of an eight-lane access-controlled expressway in the Shirsad to Akloli Section of Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway in the State of Maharashtra on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bhartmala Pariyojana (Phase 11- Package-XIV).
The project is floated by the National Highways Authority of India and the value of the project is approx. ₹1,124 crore (Bid Project Cost), according to a stock exchange filing.
The completion period of the project is two years.
“This work will be undertaken and executed by a Special Purpose Vehicle which shall be incorporated by IRCON as its wholly-owned subsidiary company,” the company said
IRCON has also emerged as the lowest bidder for supply, installation, testing and commissioning of Track Works of Standard Gauge including all associated works in the underground and elevated section between Light House Station and Poonamalle Bypass Staion and Poonamalle Depot
The project is floated by Chennai Metro Rail Limited and the value of the project is approx. ₹337.61 crore. The completion period of the project is approx. four years.
These works have been invited on competitive bidding basis. Letter of Award is yet to be issued by National Highways Authority of India and Chennai Metro Rail Limited.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...