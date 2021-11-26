IRCON emerges as the lowest bidder in 2 projects worth ₹1,500 crore

Ircon International Limited (IRCON) has emerged as the lowest bidder for the construction of an eight-lane access-controlled expressway in the Shirsad to Akloli Section of Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway in the State of Maharashtra on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bhartmala Pariyojana (Phase 11- Package-XIV).

The project is floated by the National Highways Authority of India and the value of the project is approx. ₹1,124 crore (Bid Project Cost), according to a stock exchange filing.

The completion period of the project is two years.

“This work will be undertaken and executed by a Special Purpose Vehicle which shall be incorporated by IRCON as its wholly-owned subsidiary company,” the company said

IRCON has also emerged as the lowest bidder for supply, installation, testing and commissioning of Track Works of Standard Gauge including all associated works in the underground and elevated section between Light House Station and Poonamalle Bypass Staion and Poonamalle Depot

The project is floated by Chennai Metro Rail Limited and the value of the project is approx. ₹337.61 crore. The completion period of the project is approx. four years.

These works have been invited on competitive bidding basis. Letter of Award is yet to be issued by National Highways Authority of India and Chennai Metro Rail Limited.