Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) reported a 4.5 per cent increase in standalone net profit to ₹307.8 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. Net profit in the year-ago-period stood at ₹294.7 crore.
Revenue from operations during the period under review stood at ₹1064 crore, up 7.3 per cent y-o-y. In the year-ago-period standalone revenues were ₹992 crore.
Catering revenues saw an 11.5 per cent y-o-y increase to Rs482 crore; while Rail Neer sales (revenues from sale of bottled water) saw an over 15 per cent increase to ₹90 crore. Ticketing service revenues saw a 13 per cent-odd increase to ₹371 crore. However, tourism revenues witnessed a 21 per cent y-o-y decline to ₹125 crore.
The company in a notification to the bourses said, the Board has declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per fully paid equity share of face value ₹2 each.
IRCTC in a notification also said, it has appointed a new internal auditor – Noida-based SK Misra & Gujrati, CA for FY25.
The company’s shares, on Monday, closed at ₹816.20, down 1.89 per cent on the BSE.
