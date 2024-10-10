State-run Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) on Thursday reported a 36.18 per cent Y-o-Y growth in its profit after tax (PAT) at ₹387.75 crore on a standalone basis.

The non-banking financial company (NBFC) reported a 38.52 per cent Y-o-Y growth in its standalone revenue from operations at Rs 1,630.38 crore.

IREDA CMD Pradip Kumar Das said “Our substantial growth in loan sanctions and disbursements underscores our commitment to supporting green projects across the nation.”

The company’s loan sanctions rose multi-fold to hit ₹8,723.78 crore in Q2 FY25 from ₹2,852.05 crore in Q2 FY24. Loan disbursements rose by 43.93 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,461.87 crore.

IREDA’s loan book grew 35.88 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹64,564.36 crore in Q2 FY25 from ₹47,514.48 crore in Q2 FY24. Its net NPAs reduced to 1.04 per cent from 1.65 per cent a year-ago.

IREDA’s net worth as of September 30, 2024 stood at ₹9,336.15 crore, a year-on-year growth of 41.87 per cent, showcasing the company’s consistent upward trajectory.

In H1 FY25, IREDA registered a 303 per cent Y-o-Y growth in loan sanctions at ₹17,860 crore. The company’s loan disbursements rose by 56 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹9,787 crore. The loan book outstanding stood at ₹64,500 crore, a growth of 36 per cent Y-o-Y.

