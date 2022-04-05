IREDA reports record loan sanctions, disbursal in FY22

State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) on Tuesday said it has achieved the highest-ever loan sanction of around ₹23,921.06 crore and loan disbursement to the tune of around ₹16,070.82 crore in FY22.

“IREDA has achieved major milestones in 2021-22 even though the year saw the second and third waves of Covid along with the ongoing globally tense situations,” its CMD Pradip Kumar Das said.

Stellar fiscal

The government’s prime lending agency for the renewable energy (RE) sector, IREDA, is fully equipped as an implementing agency for the additional allocation of ₹19,500 crore for PLI scheme to the manufacturers of high-efficiency solar modules announced in this year’s Budget, he added.

The company sanctioned loans worth ₹23,921 crore in FY22 from ₹11,001 crore in FY21, a growth of 117 per cent. Disbursements in FY22 stood at ₹16,071 crore against ₹8,827 crore, up 82 per cent y-o-y.

The company’s net NPAs reduced to 3.29 per cent in FY22 from 5.61 per cent in FY21, and its net worth increased to ₹4,989 from ₹2,995 crore during the same period. Its loan book, too, rose 22 per cent y-o-y to ₹34,000 crore in FY22 from ₹27,854 crore in FY21.

Loan book target

“IREDA is looking forward to an even higher delivery on its mandate in FY23,” Das noted.

In January, the government cleared a proposal for an equity infusion of ₹1,500 crore in IREDA, a move that will enhance its lending capacity. The Mini Ratna company’s net-worth stood at ₹3,333.19 crore in H1 FY22 against ₹2,742.98 crore in H1 FY21. The development also assumes importance as the NBFC plans to increase its loan book from around ₹28,000 crore as of March 2021 to ₹1.35-lakh crore by March 2026.