Iron ore prices rise globally as Shanghai opens up

New Delhi, June 1 Iron ore prices saw a rise globally, by over 5 per cent-odd, during the last seven days to be at around $136.50 a tonne, as Shanghai port resumed operations and the city announcing normalised Covid-control measures, thereby putting an end to two-months of stringent lockdowns.

On Tuesday, the Chinese iron-ore futures touched $135 per tonne for the first time in over a month, logging a monthly gain as trade expects a recovery in demand.

The development could boost downstream consumption, which was halted for months due to the recent Covid-19 outbreak and had disappointed metals producers as they could not cash in on the traditional peak season for construction projects.

According to trade sources, the benchmark Fe 62 per cent fines index increased by $6 per tonne week-on-week. Seaborne iron ore prices rose on anticipation of improving demand because of positive import margins, particularly for medium grade fines.

On the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE), the iron ore futures for September delivery was at around $136 per tonne, up by $ 8 per tonne; as against $128 per tonne. On a daily basis, prices increased by around $2 per tonne.

According to a SteelMint report, the port inventories in China decreased week-on-week too. The pellet inventory at China’s major ports decreased to 4.6 million tonnes this week against 4.9 mt, a week ago.

India prices

In India, iron ore concentrate pries witnessed a sharp fall.

Meanwhile, the country’s largest iron-ore miner, NMDC has reportedly reduced base prices for iron ore by ₹550–730 per tonne (approximately) for both fines and lump material for its auctions at Donimalai mines in Karnataka. Trade sources say the floor price for Fe 62 per cent fines was around ₹3,507 per tonne; while the base price for lumps was around ₹3,900 per tonne.

In May 25, NMDC had also reduced the price of iron ore (Fe 65.5 per cent) fines to ₹5,500 per tonne -down by 10 per cent from April 30 prices (when there was a last change); and of lumps (Fe 65.5 per cent) to Rs 4410 per tonne, down by over 15 per cent.

“Iron ore prices, are going to remain under pressure in India with imposition of export duty and reduced demand in domestic market over concerns of steel companies margins. Hopefully prices should stabilise over the next few week as China opens up and there is trickle down effect on demand,” a trade source said.