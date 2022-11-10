The International Solar Alliance (ISA), on Thursday, said it has released a roadmap to mobilise $1 trillion by 2030 to meet the investment requirements for scaling up deployment of solar power projects.

The roadmap — Our Solar Future: Roadmap to Mobilise $1 trillion by 2030 — was made at the COP27 meet in Sharm El Sheikh on Wednesday by the ISA, World Resources Institute (WRI) and Bloomberg Philanthropies, to meet the urgent need for a massive and more equitable scale-up of investment in solar energy.

“Our Solar Future outlines priority actions by governments, development finance institutions, and other actors to rapidly scale solar investment. It was developed in collaboration with CONCITO, the Investment Fund for Developing Countries, and the World Climate Foundation,” said ISA in a statement.

By tackling market barriers, reducing investment risk in developing and emerging economies and spurring collaboration, policymakers can work with businesses and financial sectors to expand the scale and speed of solar deployment. According to WRI’s 2022 State of Climate Action report, the share of zero-carbon power needs to increase at nearly six times the current rate to put the world on a 1.5°C-compatible pathway, it added.

Ambitious target

“The goal of mobilising $1 trillion in solar investments is ambitious but is feasible given the increasing commitments by private investors, governments and donors to invest in renewable energy, battery storage and grid integration,” said ISA DG Ajay Mathur.

The roadmap is intended to stimulate joint commitments for significant near-term action by governments, development financial institutions, and private investors to help meet the Paris climate goals, SDGs and net-zero targets, with solar at the core of this transition, he added.

Roadmap

The roadmap examines scaling up opportunities in four market segments such as utility-scale solar projects, which offer a viable pathway to accelerate the shift away from fossil fuels, reduce energy cost, and improve reliability of electricity supply, ISA pointed out.

“Off-grid and decentralised solar applications are important to affordably reach the 785 million people who still need energy access and the 2.6 billion who need reliable grids. Energy storage and grid flexibility infrastructure investments including for power transmission and distribution are essential to integrate solar energy resources into regional electricity infrastructure and facilitate load management,” it added.

Besides, advanced solar and storage technologies are important for scaling solar deployment in difficult-to-serve industries and locations and for addressing intermittency issues.

Limited financing

ISA pointed out that cost declines for solar energy and battery energy storage have made solar technologies cost-competitive with fossil fuels and other renewable energy solutions.

However, due in part to the high cost of capital and limited financing models in many developing countries, there is vast untapped solar energy potential in many regions. Concerted efforts and innovative solutions are needed to scale solar investment — particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, South-East Asia and the Latin America and Caribbean region.

“To mobilise $1 trillion of investment, development finance institutions have a critical role to play in scaling up blended finance, concessional credit lines, and other risk mitigation instruments to help bring in private investors,” said the alliance.

Priority actions at the country level, which can be taken by governments alone or in collaboration with utilities, national development banks, commercial banks, and development finance institutions include aggressively addressing policy and regulatory barriers to solar investment and building momentum in project pipelines, it added.

In addition, coordinated and ambitious action among international institutions is needed to deliver investment at scale.