iSprout launches its 6th centre in Hyderabad

No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
iSprout, a co-working space provider, has opened its sixth centre in Hyderabad and plans to take up expansion and enter some major cities.
The company aims to provide 1100 seats on a space of approximately 80,000 sq ft.
Sundari Patibandla, CEO and Co-founder said, “Our in-house team of professionals is here to channelize business ideas into viable enterprises. Besides, providing inspiring workspaces, iSprout helps in business set up and management based on its customers’ requirements.”
ISprout launched an electronic talking robot, Sakhi which will be more like a guide and front office assistance and provide details about iSprout spaces, amenities, services and upcoming events.
"As part of its nationwide drive, after Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Chennai, we have plans to enter Bengaluru, Pune, Noida and Gurgaon shortly," she said.
She said iSprout caters to the demands of full-fledged service office spaces providing business support services including company incorporation, accounting, payroll, registrations, GST filing, TDS filing, tax and audit, thus giving it a shape and form to function at its best.
Sundari Patibandla said, “The concept of the workspace would grow beyond estimates, with the increase in various types of enterprises in the country, mostly IT/ITES, R &D, knowledge-based ones and start-ups of all kinds.”
Telangana IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said Hyderabad was by default considered as the Start Up Capital of India today. Appreciating the vision behind the iSprout, he said that it was one of the finest examples of innovative startup in city.
Speaking at the launch of iSprout centre in Sohini Tech Park, Financial District, Hyderabad,Jayesh Ranjan said that the concept of plug and work by iSprout was fantastic and need of the hour in Hyderabad. He said that places and startups like this bring glory and prosperity to the city.
Telangana government had started T-Hub to promote the startup ambience in city but many other such facilities were started in city during past four to five years, he said.
