ISRO to set up 100 science labs for students

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will adopt 100 Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) across the country to promote education in science, particularly space science, as well as to spur innovations in space technology, an official statement said on Monday.
Attending a virtual event organised by NITI Aayog, ISRO Chairman, K Sivan, said that the move would help promote innovation and the spirit of experiential learning among school kids. He said this project-based learning would improve children’s attitude towards research.
Scientists and engineers from ISRO centres, in close coordination with Capacity Building Program Office, ISRO Headquarters, will actively mentor the kids as well as interact with teachers in these ATLs for encouraging experiments, brainstorming ideas and spreading awareness in space activities, Sivan said.
The students associated with these ATLs would be invited to witness the satellite launches from Sriharikota as guests, the ISRO chief promised.
Addressing the virtual event through a special message, NITI Aayog’s Vice-Chairman, Rajiv Kumar said, “I am extremely elated that different departments and ministries of the Government of India are working in synergy to create an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. The collaboration between NITI Aayog and Indian Space Research Organisation is one of the prime examples of such effort, he said.
An Atal Tinkering Lab provides a makerspace where young minds can give shape to their ideas through hands on do-it-yourself mode; and learn innovation skills. To foster entrepreneurship and innovation, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog has established over 7,000 ATLs across the country so far enabling over 3 million students between Grade 4 to Grade 12 acquire a problem solving, tinkering and innovative mindset.
Through this collaboration, ISRO will facilitate coaching and mentoring of students in advanced cutting-edge technologies of the 21st century including those related to space. The students will not only gain only theoretical but also practical and application-based knowledge of STEM and space education related concepts such as electronics, physics, optics, space technology, material sciences and many more.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex continue to record new highs, but stay alert
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
Sopan Deb’s journey towards personal catharsis is perhaps the most honest and straightforward look a man can ...
A crackling fire, a tusker and a family scandal bring together a group of fellow travellers in Kerala
Although they match their Gujarati, South Indian and North Indian counterparts bite for bite, Maharashtrian ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...