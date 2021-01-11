ISRO to set up 100 science labs for students

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will adopt 100 Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) across the country to promote education in science, particularly space science, as well as to spur innovations in space technology, an official statement said on Monday.

Attending a virtual event organised by NITI Aayog, ISRO Chairman, K Sivan, said that the move would help promote innovation and the spirit of experiential learning among school kids. He said this project-based learning would improve children’s attitude towards research.

Scientists and engineers from ISRO centres, in close coordination with Capacity Building Program Office, ISRO Headquarters, will actively mentor the kids as well as interact with teachers in these ATLs for encouraging experiments, brainstorming ideas and spreading awareness in space activities, Sivan said.

The students associated with these ATLs would be invited to witness the satellite launches from Sriharikota as guests, the ISRO chief promised.

Addressing the virtual event through a special message, NITI Aayog’s Vice-Chairman, Rajiv Kumar said, “I am extremely elated that different departments and ministries of the Government of India are working in synergy to create an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. The collaboration between NITI Aayog and Indian Space Research Organisation is one of the prime examples of such effort, he said.

An Atal Tinkering Lab provides a makerspace where young minds can give shape to their ideas through hands on do-it-yourself mode; and learn innovation skills. To foster entrepreneurship and innovation, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog has established over 7,000 ATLs across the country so far enabling over 3 million students between Grade 4 to Grade 12 acquire a problem solving, tinkering and innovative mindset.

Through this collaboration, ISRO will facilitate coaching and mentoring of students in advanced cutting-edge technologies of the 21st century including those related to space. The students will not only gain only theoretical but also practical and application-based knowledge of STEM and space education related concepts such as electronics, physics, optics, space technology, material sciences and many more.