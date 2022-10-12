Co-living and food court operator Isthara has raised $10 million (around ₹82 crore) from investors to expand its business, its MD Gilbert James said.

Isthara, which was founded in 2017, raised funding from investors led by Dubai-based Eagle Investments.

It has so far raised $21 million, including this fresh round of funding.

Coimbatore-based Isthara currently has a capacity of around 25,000 beds, catering to working professionals and students, across seven cities.

It is running 50 food courts at educational institutions and office complexes across multiple locations for captive customers.

Also read Raha Ayurveda Rehab inaugurated at Le Meridien

"We have raised $10 million as growth capital. The amount will be used to expand our co-living and smart food court businesses," James told PTI.

In the next three years, he said the company is targeting to reach 50,000 beds and 500 food courts with the help of this current round of fund raise.

James, who is also promoter, said the company will enter into retail food court space.

"We will open food courts at malls, high street locations and highways," he said.

James added that the monthly run rate has doubled in the last year.

"We are profitable at the unit level in both businesses. We are yet to be profitable at the corporate level, as we continue to invest in technology and growth," he said.

Isthara aims to become the market leader in the food court business, where it acts as an aggregator and brings established and new brands to one platform.

With the company's foray into the B2C food retail segment, James said the company would be able to widen the customer base and not be limited by a captive audience as is the case with institutional cafeterias.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit