Isuzu drives in BS-VI compliant product range in India

Isuzu Motors India on Monday said it has launched BS-VI compliant versions of V-Cross and mu-X range in the country, priced between ₹20.06 lakh and ₹35.34 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The company said it has also introduced a new model Hi-Lander, tagged at ₹17.04 lakh.

The V-Cross trim with automatic transmission and two-wheel drive system is priced at ₹20.06 lakh, while the four-wheel-drive variant with manual transmission is tagged at ₹21.07 lakh.

The four-wheel-drive version with automatic transmission is priced at ₹24.59 lakh.

Similarly, the BS-VI compliant version of its seven-seater SUV mu-X, which comes with a two-wheel drive mated with automatic transmission is tagged at ₹33.37 lakh. The four-wheel-drive trim with automatic transmission is priced at ₹35.34 lakh.

"The new Isuzu passenger vehicles are developed to truly enhance the value proposition with best-in-class design, performance, comfort, safety, and driving pleasure for our valued customers.

"India is a key market for us, and we will continue to bring in the best technology and engineering that Isuzu has to offer globally. Isuzu is globally renowned for making tough, reliable and fuel-efficient vehicles and our new BSVI range embodies these characteristics," Isuzu Motors India Managing Director Tsuguo Fukumura said.