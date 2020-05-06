Isuzu Motors India to recommence production from Sri City Plant

Isuzu Motors India has announced today that it has received approval from the authorities of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh, to recommence production at its plant in Sri City.

The Japanese company has begun preparations to restart activities at the plant and aims to start supply of vehicles at the earliest. It will co-ordinate with all component manufacturers to serve both domestic and export customers, the company informed in a statement.

Isuzu Motors India manufactures products at its new manufacturing plant in Sri City spread over an area of 107 acres in Andhra Pradesh. The company began its manufacturing operations in April 2016.

The company has dedicated dealer touch-points across the country. The company also operates a Lifestyle Brand Showroom with a café at Nariman Point, Mumbai.