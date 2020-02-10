Isuzu Motors starts Phase-II operations at Sri City facility

Japanese utility vehicle manufacturer, Isuzu Motors India, has started its Phase-II operations of its manufacturing facility located in Sri City in Andhra Pradesh.

The company kick-started the Phase-II operations by inaugurating the new press shop facility in the presence of Consul General of the Republic of Japan in Chennai Kojiro Uchiyama, Toru Nakata, Executive Vice-President, Isuzu Motors Ltd, Japan among others.

The newly-inaugurated press shop facility and engine assembly plant have been installed at an investment of ₹400 crore. The commencement of Phase-II operations marks an important milestone in the journey of Isuzu in India. The press shop and the engine assembly will further strengthen the company’s operations by bringing important aspects of manufacturing, in-house.

Kojiro Uchiyama said, “The start of Phase-II operations reiterates Isuzu’s commitment in India and I am confident that this will further accelerate the growth of the sector in Andhra Pradesh. I wish the team Isuzu the best with their new milestone.” The expansion will enable Isuzu strengthen its base and make it a global hub.

Nakata said, “Isuzu has always been committed in delivering the best of products and services across various market it operates. It lays strong focus on its production capabilities and ensures that the products manufactured anywhere in the world are of the same quality and reliability. Today, we stand at an important juncture to leap forward with our manufacturing capabilities and the phase-II operations, will further bolster our growth and potential in the global market.”

In Phase-I, Isuzu set up its manufacturing operations at SriCity and rolled out pick-ups and SUV on the D-MAX platform. The plant in SriCity employs skilled workforce from across the State. Isuzu Motors India has been constantly focussing on training and development and providing career assistance by setting up an automobile skill development centre at ITI Tirupati.

Isuzu Motors Sri City plant is spread over an area of 107 acres. The company began its manufacturing operations in April 2016, with strong focus on quality and commitment to Indian market.