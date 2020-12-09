IT Dept searches premises of Chettinad Group

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
The Income Tax Department on Wednesday searched multiple premises, including residences and offices, belonging to the 100-year-old, city-based Chettinad Group, for possible tax evasion. The group has business interest across sectors such as cement, coal, healthcare, logistics and infrastructure, worth over ₹4,000 crore.
The search is the second time in the last 5-6 years. The group’s premises were raided in 2015, when it was entangled in a succession issue involving the Chettinad family.
Unaccounted cash exceeding ₹7 crore has been recovered from a key person so far, the IT Department tweeted on Wednesday. The searches that started at 8 am involved over 400 officials and 67 locations across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, including 52 places in Chennai.
The searches were held at the corporate headquarters in the city, and at the company’s cement factories and hospitals. No further information on the extent of tax evasion was available.
