Shree Cement had an IT (information technology) security incident on Tuesday, and its IT security team has taken immediate action.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the company said it detected an IT security incident on Tuesday on its IT assets and the IT team as well as the management have taken the necessary precautions and measures to address the incident.

The company’s production facilities have not been affected by the incident. However, dispatches faced some difficulty, which had since normalised, it said.

The company is assessing whether there has been any other impact due to the incident, said Shree Cement.

At present, it appears that the incident does not qualify as “material” in terms of Regulation 30 of the LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement). Hence, this disclosure is being made out of abundant caution, it said.