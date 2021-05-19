Italian start-up EGO Airways deploys IBS Software product

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
Italian start-up airline EGO Airways has partnered with Thiruvananthapuram-based IBS Software to manage its reservations and distribution operations as consumer demand for flights grows.
IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise and hospitality industries.
EGO Airways, a modern hybrid airline that started operations earlier this year, has deployed IBS Software’s cloud-based iFly Res Passenger Services System (PSS) to blend sophisticated e-commerce capabilities with traditional requirements such as integration with international long-haul partners.
By developing its own direct channel distribution, complemented by Global Distribution System-based model, as well as enabling integration with partners through interline and code share partnerships, EGO Airways will be able to promote and differentiate their products to customers across multiple channels.
iFly Res was deployed during the pandemic and the implementation was done entirely by remote. Covid-19 has intensified the spotlight on how airlines use digitisation to deliver a competitive advantage. “As travel policies change and vaccines start to take effect, confidence in travel will return, increasing the demand for travel,” an IBS Software spokesperson said.
Airlines will need a progressive strategy for attracting and engaging customers while also providing a consistent customer experience across all channels. Legacy PSS platforms considerably limit an airline’s ability to embrace changes and respond to such a dynamic and evolving environment.
With iFly Res, EGO Airways has implemented a progressive system, tailor-made for the new era of air travel that provides greater business flexibility and operational efficiency, the spokesperson added.
Alessandro Cuciuc, Distribution Manager, EGO Airways, said that as a brand new airline with big aspirations, it is critical that the airline builds reservation and distribution capabilities tailored to its very specific needs.
“We were looking for a partner with the vision and expertise to help us develop a state-of-the-art ecommerce platform, but also in-depth knowledge of traditional technology requirements to support our partner network,” Cuciuc said. “We couldn’t be more excited about our partnership with IBS Software.”
Marco Contento, Vice-President, Aviation Business Services, IBS Software, said that EGO Airways is a new, highly progressive and ambitious airline.
“It is critical that the EGO Airways business model is underpinned by innovative digital technology that will adapt to changing consumer behaviour and deliver a first-class customer experience. We’re looking forward to a long and fruitful partnership with an exciting new airline,” Contento added.
