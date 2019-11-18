ITAT’s Young Indian ruling may aid Tata Trusts’ tax battle

The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal’s ruling in the case of Young Indian, an entity controlled by the Congress leadership, could end up saving thousands of crores for Tata Trusts.

The tribunal’s Friday ruling that registration for tax exemption can be cancelled with retrospective effect will help Tata Trusts buttress its position against the order issued by the Principal Commissioner of Income Tax on October 31.

The critical question in the Tata Trusts case is whether the cancellation should be effective from 2015, when the Trusts offered to surrender the registration, or from October 2019, when the order was passed.

According to Tata Trusts, the effective date should be 2015 when it initiated the process of surrendering the registration. But the Tax Department has ordered that the cancellation will be effective from October 2019. The date is important because if it is effective 2015, then Tata Trusts will not be liable to pay additional tax per a 2016 amendment to the tax laws.

This is why the ITAT observation in the Young Indian case that registration can be cancelled from the date when an entity has been found in violation of the provisions of the I-T Act assumes importance.

ITAT observed in the Young Indian case: “Nowhere the statute envisages that the cancellation cannot be retrospective or it has to be necessarily prospective. If from the date when registration has been granted, the assessee has not carried out any activity in line with its objects or the activities carried out are not genuine, then from that date itself, the registration can be cancelled because it is only when the knowledge of such breach come to the notice of the Commissioner, then he has the power to cancel the registration from the date he notices the infringement.”

‘A benevolent order’

Infringement in the Tata Trusts’ case was first highlighted in 2013, but the registration has been cancelled only now, in 2019.

“All orders have to date back to the date of cause of action and not any other arbitrary date chosen by Authorities. Further, the Supreme Court order cited in the Tata case to justify prospective cancellation was actually meant to protect the vested rights of Trusts having enjoyed exemption over so many years and hence a benevolent order,” said a tax expert.

“This cannot be used against a Trust willing to forgo the exemption from an earlier date and that has actually paid tax for the earlier years by not claiming exemption,” he added.