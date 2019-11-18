ITAT’s Young Indian ruling may aid Tata Trusts’ tax battle

Facelift Dimapur
How Nagaland’s mini city has transformed itself
The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal’s ruling in the case of Young Indian, an entity controlled by the Congress leadership, could end up saving thousands of crores for Tata Trusts.
The tribunal’s Friday ruling that registration for tax exemption can be cancelled with retrospective effect will help Tata Trusts buttress its position against the order issued by the Principal Commissioner of Income Tax on October 31.
The critical question in the Tata Trusts case is whether the cancellation should be effective from 2015, when the Trusts offered to surrender the registration, or from October 2019, when the order was passed.
According to Tata Trusts, the effective date should be 2015 when it initiated the process of surrendering the registration. But the Tax Department has ordered that the cancellation will be effective from October 2019. The date is important because if it is effective 2015, then Tata Trusts will not be liable to pay additional tax per a 2016 amendment to the tax laws.
This is why the ITAT observation in the Young Indian case that registration can be cancelled from the date when an entity has been found in violation of the provisions of the I-T Act assumes importance.
ITAT observed in the Young Indian case: “Nowhere the statute envisages that the cancellation cannot be retrospective or it has to be necessarily prospective. If from the date when registration has been granted, the assessee has not carried out any activity in line with its objects or the activities carried out are not genuine, then from that date itself, the registration can be cancelled because it is only when the knowledge of such breach come to the notice of the Commissioner, then he has the power to cancel the registration from the date he notices the infringement.”
Infringement in the Tata Trusts’ case was first highlighted in 2013, but the registration has been cancelled only now, in 2019.
“All orders have to date back to the date of cause of action and not any other arbitrary date chosen by Authorities. Further, the Supreme Court order cited in the Tata case to justify prospective cancellation was actually meant to protect the vested rights of Trusts having enjoyed exemption over so many years and hence a benevolent order,” said a tax expert.
“This cannot be used against a Trust willing to forgo the exemption from an earlier date and that has actually paid tax for the earlier years by not claiming exemption,” he added.
How Nagaland’s mini city has transformed itself
International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) has announced that it will be ...
Women in HP are becoming financially independent thanks to pine needles
A campaign by a practising gynaecologist is making a big difference to women being treated for breast cancer
The economy decelerated in the first half of FY20, and the impact is evident in many industries. How did India ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty take a breather; a clear direction is awaited
The major drag on the performance was the steep fall in their gross refining margins
We see how Happy Seeder works and how it can save costs for farmers
On lockdown for over 100 days, Kashmir’s plight has crippled its artistes — painters and poets, playwrights ...
Crossing the border from Pakistan, thousands of Hindu refugees hope to soon reach a destination called Indian ...
From a runaway beggar to heading the state’s top institution for folk arts, Manjamma’s extraordinary life ...
Cat-and-mouse games between man-eaters and humans are a part of life in the Sundarbans
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...