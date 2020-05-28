ITC, Amway tie up to launch products in health and immunity space

Leading FMCG player ITC has tied up with direct selling company Amway India with a focus on products in the health and nutrition space.

This partnership has been kicked-off with the launch of ‘B Natural+’ fruit beverage range, which has been developed by ITC, and positioned in the immunity-boosting space. The range will be exclusively distributed by Amway through its direct selling network in the initial period.

Hemant Malik, Divisional Chief Executive − Foods Division, ITC Ltd, said that this collaboration is a reflection of the synergies between the two companies and their teams will be working closely the area of health and wellness. “With consumers increasingly looking at products that offer them nutrition and support immunity, we fast-tracked the launch of the B Natural+ fruit beverage range and launched it within two months. Other products in the health and wellness space are also in the pipeline, which will be launched under this partnership in the coming months,” he added.

The B Natural+ range of fruit juice will be launched in two variants of orange and mixed fruit and will be available in 1 litre packs at ₹130. The range will be made available across modern trade format, general trade stores and e-commerce websites, through ITC’s Pan-India distribution network.

Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India, said that this a long-term strategic partnership with a focus on co-developing, co-creating and co-marketing a range of products backed by science and nutrition. “The launch of this fruit beverage range, with a focus on immunity, is the first step and we hope to leverage on the partnership to gain consumer insights. We believe Nutrilite All Plant Protein and B Naturals+ range together will offer a compelling value proposition for consumers.”

ITC has also tied-up with many new distribution partners such as Swiggy, Zomato and Domino’s for greater accessibility of their products. It has also stepped up focus on direct-to-consumer channel through the ITC e-store and tie-ups with community-centric apps to deliver to directly to housing societies in select metros.

The packaged juice and fruit beverage segment in the country is pegged at about ₹2,500 crore but had been witnessing slower growth trajectory in 2019, as per industry estimates.