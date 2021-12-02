ITC chief Sanjiv Puri is ‘Impact Person of the Year 2020’

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and Managing Director, ITC Ltd, was named the ‘Impact Person of the Year 2020’ on Thursday. Smriti Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development, announced the winner, chosen from a wide field of business achievers.
Receiving the award, Puri said that he is dedicating it to the farmers and rural communities with whom ITC has worked to create inclusive and sustainable growth.
“I accept this recognition with all humility on behalf of Team ITC and all the stakeholders who are the true recipients of this recognition,” he said, lauding the compassion they demonstrated and their engagement with communities, particularly during the tough times of the pandemic.
He emphasised that enterprises must serve a larger societal purpose as they pursue their economic agenda.
Enterprises possess the innovative managerial capacity and financial resources to make a difference and contribute to inclusive growth for the country, he said.
Puri added that such a philosophy drives the company to create innovative models, create social and environmental capital. He pointed out that businesses also need to focus on global challenges such as climate change. On stage to give away the awards were a host of dignitaries, including country manager of WPP India CVL Srinivas; TFCI Chairman S Ravi, and BusinessLine Editor Raghuvir Srinivasan. BusinessLine was a co-gold partner of the event.
Among the nominees for the impact award were Deepinder Goyal, Co-founder & CEO, Zomato; Anupriya Acharya, CEO, South Asia, Publicis Groupe; Falguni Nayar, CEO & Founder, Nykaa; Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth, Co-founders of Dream11; Nitesh Mittersain, Founder & MD, Nazara Games; RS Sodhi, MD, GCMMF (Amul); Rahul Jaimini, Sriharsha Majety and Nandan Reddy, Co-Founders of Swiggy; and Ronnie Screwvala, Executive Chairman and Co-founder, upGrad. Irani singled out the two women nominees for special mention, describing how “these two women are the reflection of the audacity of India women”, and expressed the hope that more women would stand tall as business leaders in the coming years.
