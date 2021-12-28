ITC commissions 14.9 MW solar plant in Tamil Nadu

ITC Limited, the country’s leading multi-business conglomerate, has commissioned its first offsite solar plant with 14.9 MW capacity at Dindigul in Tamil Nadu. The facility, built at an investment of ₹76 crore, will help reduce CO2 emissions for its lifetime. The plant has already helped ITC meet 90 per cent of its electricity requirement from renewable sources in the state.

Set up over a sprawling 59-acre area, the solar plant in Tamil Nadu will generate more than 22 million units of renewable energy annually for ITC’s hotels, food manufacturing plants, paper manufacturing facility, and printing and packaging factories.

The plant has been built with the latest in solar technology and complies with all national and international standards on design and safety, said a company statement.

“Our large-scale investments in renewable energy assets are an integral part of our low carbon strategy aimed at making a meaningful contribution to a net zero economy,” said Sanjiv Rangrass, Group Head – ITC Life Sciences & Technology, Central Projects, EHS & Quality Assurance.

This project is in line with the company’s ‘Sustainability 2.0’ Vision. It plans to meet 100 per cent of the entire grid requirements from renewable sources by 2030 and contribute meaningfully to combat the threat of climate change. The company has made investments of more than ₹1,000 crore in renewable energy assets to date, which powers twenty factories, nine hotels, and six office buildings across 12 states. Its 46 MW wind power plant in Andhra Pradesh supplies power to over 15 ITC establishments in 8 states.

ITC also aims to achieve a 50 per cent reduction in specific emissions and a 30 per cent decrease in specific energy consumption by 2030 over a 2014-15 baseline.