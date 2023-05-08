ITC Foods has launched its first millet cookies as part of Sunfeast Farmlite. Earlier this year, ITC had introduced a dedicated initiative ‘ITC Mission Millet’ powered by a strategic three-pillar model that encompasses the development of a ‘good-for-you’ product portfolio, implementation of sustainable farming systems, and enhancing consumer awareness of the benefit of millets.

The launch of Sunfeast Farmlite Super Millets Cookies is in conjunction with the ITC Mission Millet initiative, the company said in a press statement.

ITC Foods already offers a range of millet-based products, such as Aashirvaad multi-millet mix, Aashirvaad ragi flour, and Aashirvaad gluten-free flour, among others. Going forward, the company is looking to expand its millet-based product portfolio with a slew of offerings across many segments.

The cookies, which will be made available in two variants, including multi-millet and choco-chip multi-millet, are made from a blend of millets, including ragi, jowar (sorghum), and contains no added maida.

“Millets are now seen by experts as foods of the future. They are not only climate-smart crops but a large body of scientific research recognises millet as a superfood. The cookies are a source of iron, protein, and fibre. Additionally, the inclusion of choco-chips in the Choco-chip Multi-Millets variant adds a touch of indulgence. Both the variants have perfectly balanced the two key elements of taste and nutrition,” the release said.

“With Mission Millet, we have embarked on a journey to build a culture of millet consumption through an exciting range of good-for-you product portfolio,” Ali Harris Shere, COO, Biscuits and Cakes Cluster, ITC Foods Division said.

“The new millet cookies are an integral step towards that mission. These millet cookies will not only satisfy the taste buds of our consumers but also have nutrients like protein and iron,” added Shere.

The cookies will be made available in retail stores across Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi + NCR, Kolkata, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and ITCStore.in. The product will soon be available on e-commerce and quick commerce platforms as well.