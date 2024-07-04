The victorious Indian cricket team was welcomed with beats of dhol and a three-tier truffle cake on their arrival at ITC Maurya hotel in Delhi on Thursday morning.

The Indian team which defeated South Africa to win its second T20 world cup flew on a chartered Air India flight from Barbados and were driven with a police escort to the South Delhi hotel.

A ITC hotel spokesperson said the hotel crafted special arrangements for the team including handcrafted in-room amenities, personalised photographs along with edible chocolate cricket bat and ball, commemorating India's cricketing success.

"A display of local love delicacies infused with the colours of the Indian jersey were also part of the bespoke setup. The array continued with homemade truffles, assorted chocolate-coated nuts, and a variety of savory treats," she said.

A three-tier truffle cake depicting India's win and celebratory message was also presented to the team.