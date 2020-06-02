ITC Hotels furthers ‘Flavours’ takeaway dining experience with Swiggy

ITC Hotels has partnered with Swiggy, India’s food delivery platform, to offer dining experiences in comfort at home, as per the ITC’s official release.

Swiggy mentioned that it will enable ‘no contact’ deliveries on all pre-paid orders, which involves a delivery partner leaving the food at the doorstep rather than an in-person exchange.

ITC Hotels stated that curated menus will bring food experiences with local offerings from the region for diners across all major cities in India.

ITC Hotels noted that it has implemented stringent measures and protocols, including mandatory temperature checks for all Chefs and Food & Beverage associates.

The special take-out counter at each ITC Hotel has been equipped with hand sanitizers and thermometers to corroborate the health parameters of local food delivery partners.

ITC Hotels had earlier tapped into the Food & Beverage take-away model across the country recently with “Flavours” takeaway (and home delivery) dining experience. The association with Swiggy aims to reach a much larger customer base.

In phase I, ITC Hotels would commence the home delivery venture with Swiggy for many of their properties across India. These would include Delhi), Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru, among others.

Anil Chadha, COO, ITC Hotels said in an official statement: “At ITC Hotels, we are committed to delivering world-class cuisine experiences that address the needs of well-being through responsible practices which are in harmony with the environment and society. This conforms to our ten-year strong ethos of Responsible Luxury. In keeping with the current requirements, special training programs are conducted and precautions for personal, social, and workplaces are being explained to all associates for awareness and practice.”

He further added: “We are re-engineering our guest experiences with zero/low associate engagement (including digital ordering and e-payment solutions). The partnership with Swiggy will assist us in responsibly delivering our unique culinary experiences using their advanced distribution network. Together we are committed to delivering a responsible guest experience.”

Vivek Sunder, COO, Swiggy stated: “At Swiggy, it is our constant endeavor to provide exceptional experiences to our customers especially from the restaurants they admire the most. Through our partnership with ITC Hotels, customers can now indulge in curated gourmet dishes from popular restaurants of the ITC Hotels chain across India through the Swiggy app. We look forward to creating unique dining experiences for customers while helping them celebrate special occasions at the comfort of their homes.”