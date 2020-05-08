ITC Hotels launches ‘WeAssure’ initiative on health, hygiene and safety

Covid crisis breathes life into local production of ventilators
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Reinforcing its globally acknowledged ‘Responsible Luxury’ ethos that seeks to create a better and secure world, ITC Hotels today announced the launch of ‘WeAssure.’
In a first for the hospitality industry, guests of ITC Hotels will be reassured by an accreditation by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH), the leading standards organisation for sanitation, hygiene, safety and infection control practices.
ITC Hotels is also partnering DNV GL Business Assurance, one of the world’s leading certification bodies, to ensure stringent clinical levels of hygiene and safety. These assurance certifications will stand testimony to the rigorous hygiene protocol being put in place to ensure the safety of guests and associates at ITC Hotels across India.
“We are committed to delivering world-class luxury experiences that address the most important needs of well-being and safety though responsible practices that are relevant in the unprecedented circumstances we face today. ‘WeAssure’ is a unique programme designed in collaboration with medical professionals and disinfection experts to further enhance existing hygiene and cleaning protocols. The stringent programme specifications reassure guests of visibly stringent cleanliness and disinfection processes, which benchmark clinically hygienic standards, offering guests’ unparalleled comfort with peace of mind,” said Nakul Anand, Executive Director, ITC Ltd, in a statement.
‘WeAssure’ is a holistic programme that addresses all facets of hotel operations. From revised protocols for back-of-the-house activity at the receiving store, back offices, laundry to the public areas with heightened sanitisation measures for guest luggage, elevators to room service.
Rohit ShelatkarVice-President at Vitabiotics, Meyer Organics1. Being something of an early bird, I enjoy ...
The world is facing a pandemic of COVID-19, for which there is no effective therapy. And any new therapy can ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration said it was acting against companies and individuals exploiting ...
Always try to pay the full dues to avoid high interest charges
Dollar revenues in March quarter were flat sequentially, led by sluggishness in new products business
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Hindustan Zinc at current levels. The stock has been ...
The May futures contract of nickel on the MCX broke below the support of ₹930 last week and the price ...
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...