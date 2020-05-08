ITC Hotels launches ‘WeAssure’ initiative on health, hygiene and safety

Reinforcing its globally acknowledged ‘Responsible Luxury’ ethos that seeks to create a better and secure world, ITC Hotels today announced the launch of ‘WeAssure.’

In a first for the hospitality industry, guests of ITC Hotels will be reassured by an accreditation by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH), the leading standards organisation for sanitation, hygiene, safety and infection control practices.

ITC Hotels is also partnering DNV GL Business Assurance, one of the world’s leading certification bodies, to ensure stringent clinical levels of hygiene and safety. These assurance certifications will stand testimony to the rigorous hygiene protocol being put in place to ensure the safety of guests and associates at ITC Hotels across India.

“We are committed to delivering world-class luxury experiences that address the most important needs of well-being and safety though responsible practices that are relevant in the unprecedented circumstances we face today. ‘WeAssure’ is a unique programme designed in collaboration with medical professionals and disinfection experts to further enhance existing hygiene and cleaning protocols. The stringent programme specifications reassure guests of visibly stringent cleanliness and disinfection processes, which benchmark clinically hygienic standards, offering guests’ unparalleled comfort with peace of mind,” said Nakul Anand, Executive Director, ITC Ltd, in a statement.

‘WeAssure’ is a holistic programme that addresses all facets of hotel operations. From revised protocols for back-of-the-house activity at the receiving store, back offices, laundry to the public areas with heightened sanitisation measures for guest luggage, elevators to room service.