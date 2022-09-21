ITC Hotels signs up five properties under Storii brand

September 21

ITC Hotels has signed up five boutique properties under the new brand Storii at the popular leisure destinations of Goa, Dharamshala, Solan, Sirmour and Kufri, respectively. Storii Goa and Storii Dharmashala have already opened doors to guests.

With the recent openings, ITC Hotels Group has its fifth property in Goa and 12 th in Himachal Pradesh, the company said in a statement.

The Storii brand features hotels and resorts that are unique by character, design or heritage and strive to co-exist with the environment and the community, it said.

The recently opened property in Goa, for instance, was built in 1897 and called ‘Casa de Morada’ or home of happiness

“Leisure travel in India has grown in the last two years. Post-pandemic, the domestic traveller has realised how much more there is to see and do in India. At ITC Hotels, we recognised the demand for a boutique, experiential offering. Storii by ITC Hotels attracts the discerning traveller who is looking for unique accommodation and comfort without having to worry about consistency and quality of service,” Anil Chadha, Divisional Chief Executive, ITC Hotels, said in the statement.