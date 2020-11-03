ITC launches cake brand Sunfeast Caker

ITC’s Sunfeast on Tuesday announced the launch of new sub-brand, Sunfeast Caker.

“The brand will have a portfolio of innovative products that will provide premium experiences to consumers at affordable prices, expected to help scale up the category and make snacking a delightful experience,” the company said in a release.

Sunfeast Caker has been launched in three formats. The Trinity is a triple layered cake that has a chocolate bottom, with choco crème as the middle filling and topped with a choco drizzle; the second is a re-imagined choco Swiss roll; and the third is a layer cake that comes in two variants i- chocolate and butterscotch.