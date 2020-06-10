ITC launches Savlon Germ Protection wipes

Over the last two months, ITC, under its personal care portfolio, has already introduced a series of health and hygiene products that include Nimwash vegetable and fruit wash, Savlon Hexa advanced hand sanitisers, Savlon Surface Disinfectant Spray and a Savlon sanitiser sachet at 50 paise.

“With growing concerns amongst consumers about health and hygiene during this pandemic, our pursuit at ITC has been to develop effective and differentiated solutions that help address these Concerns,” Sameer Satpathy, Chief Executive, ITC Personal Care Products Business said.

According to the company’s release, the wipes come with “skin-friendly pH” and the soft textured fabric can be effectively used on hands, and other parts of the body. The innovative design makes it equally useful in cleaning frequently touched surfaces such as glass, marble, plastic, wood, and stainless steel — including table tops, door knobs, and steering wheels — thereby making it an extremely convenient and easy to use multi-purpose pack.

The Savlon Germ Protection Wipes seek to augment the category of wet wipes and offer a solution to help provide 99.99 per cent germ protection, it said in a release. The claim is based on a laboratory study on sample microbes.

