ITC launches Welcomhotel in Bhubaneswar

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on November 02, 2021

The hotel was inaugurated by the CM Naveen Patnaik

ITC Hotels has inaugurated its first Welcomhotel at Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

“Welcomhotel Bhubaneshwar”, the first LEED Platinum Certified Hotel in Odisha was inaugurated by the CM Naveen Patnaik.

“ITC has, over the years, built iconic hotel properties that enhance and enrich the tourism landscape of India. We are indeed proud to add another feather in the cap of ITC’s diverse hotels portfolio by launching our landmark hotel in Bhubaneshwar under the Welcomhotel brand,” Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and MD, ITC Ltd said.

According to Puri, apart from investment in the hospitality sector, ITC’s investments in Odisha encompass sustainable agriculture, manufacturing as well as multi-dimensional interventions that contribute to social development there.

Nakul Anand, Executive Director, ITC Ltd, said the new opening will “undoubtedly strengthen” the company’s footprint in the eastern region.

The hotel has 107 well-appointed guest rooms, including a Presidential Suite, three Executive Suites and four Junior Suites, the company said in a release.

The WelcomCafe offers a variety of tastefully curated buffet and a la carte spreads. The signature WelcomSthalika presents the region’s cherished delicacies on a single platter, it added.

Published on November 02, 2021

