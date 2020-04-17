ITC launches zero contact ‘Savlon Surface Disinfectant Spray’

Porsche strikes right balance between drag and downforce
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
ITC’s health hygiene brand Savlon announces the launch of Savlon Surface Disinfectant Spray. Savlon claims that the spray kills 99.99% germs around the home, including viruses, bacteria, molds & fungi. It also kills commonly contagious viruses like H1N1, Rotavirus & Norovirus, as per the company’s official release.
The company has come up with the disinfectant spray during the ongoing fight against Covid-19. The health stipulations have also mandated two important facets to help protect against the deadly virus – hand hygiene and the hygiene of frequently touched surfaces.
Savlon mentioned that the spray would disinfect frequently touched surfaces which may have germs that can be transmitted and increase the chances of infection. The spray can be used on tables, doorknobs, chairs, and sofas, among others.
The company informed the users to spray once on these high contact areas through which germs get transmitted, and allow it to air dry. There is no need to wipe it down.
Speaking on augmentation of Savlon’s portfolio, Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive, Personal Care, ITC Limited stated in the official release: “The innovative Savlon Surface Disinfectant spray introduces a hassle-free and convenient way to clean hard and soft frequently touched surfaces effectively.”
He added that disinfecting homes and surfaces will continue to be a critical need the disinfectant spray will be effective with no need to wipe down subsequently.
The Savlon Surface Disinfectant Spray is the second consecutive launch by Savlon during the lockdown period, the first being Savlon’s advanced hand sanitizer Savlon Hexa, the official release added.
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
Harleys are best attired in black. There is a special charm to this American cruiser when it is put together ...
India needs to rewrite its automobile story brick by brick, carefully addressing its short- and long-term ...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Conmen are employing a variety of ruses. Be prudent, stay safe
A credit-linked life policy is arranged on a group basis, with banks or other lending institutions as the ...
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...