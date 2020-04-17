ITC launches zero contact ‘Savlon Surface Disinfectant Spray’

ITC’s health hygiene brand Savlon announces the launch of Savlon Surface Disinfectant Spray. Savlon claims that the spray kills 99.99% germs around the home, including viruses, bacteria, molds & fungi. It also kills commonly contagious viruses like H1N1, Rotavirus & Norovirus, as per the company’s official release.

The company has come up with the disinfectant spray during the ongoing fight against Covid-19. The health stipulations have also mandated two important facets to help protect against the deadly virus – hand hygiene and the hygiene of frequently touched surfaces.

Savlon mentioned that the spray would disinfect frequently touched surfaces which may have germs that can be transmitted and increase the chances of infection. The spray can be used on tables, doorknobs, chairs, and sofas, among others.

The company informed the users to spray once on these high contact areas through which germs get transmitted, and allow it to air dry. There is no need to wipe it down.

Speaking on augmentation of Savlon’s portfolio, Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive, Personal Care, ITC Limited stated in the official release: “The innovative Savlon Surface Disinfectant spray introduces a hassle-free and convenient way to clean hard and soft frequently touched surfaces effectively.”

He added that disinfecting homes and surfaces will continue to be a critical need the disinfectant spray will be effective with no need to wipe down subsequently.

The Savlon Surface Disinfectant Spray is the second consecutive launch by Savlon during the lockdown period, the first being Savlon’s advanced hand sanitizer Savlon Hexa, the official release added.