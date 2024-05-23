Consumer goods maker ITC Ltd reported fourth-quarter profit below expectations on Thursday, amid increasing competition from smaller rivals for shelf space which dented demand.
The company reported a profit of ₹50.20 billion in the quarter ended March 31, compared to analysts' average expectations of 51.11 billion rupees as per LSEG data.
