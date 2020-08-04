ITC Paperboards’ Bhadrachalam Unit conferred GreenCo Platinum+ rating

ITC's Paperboards & Specialty Papers Business (PSPD) integrated facility at Bhadrachalam has been conferred the GreenCo Platinum+ rating by Confederation of Indian Industry Green Business Centre.

It is the only facility in the pulp and paper sector and the second company overall in the country to have received this prestigious rating. ITC has been carbon positive (15 years), water positive (18 years) and solid waste recycling positive (13 years).

The GreenCo Platinum Plus rating puts ITC’s Bhadrachalam unit at par with green standards of other world-class facilities.

Sanjay Singh, Corporate Management Committee Member, ITC Limited, said, “The GreenCo Platinum + rating is a recognition of our Bhadrachalam unit’s large scale efforts towards combating climate change. Our consistent green endeavours has made us the only company in the pulp and paper sector to have received this accolade."

The Green Company rating system evaluates 10 broad green parameters like energy efficiency, renewable energy, CHG emissions, water conservation, waste management, material conservation, green supply chain, product stewardship & life cycle assessment, innovation for environment and green infrastructure. The rating system has been acknowledged in India's Intended Nationally Determined Contribution (INDC) document, submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in 2015, as a proactive voluntary action of Indian industry/ private sector towards combating climate change.

ITC Papers Business inclusive and sustainable forestry value chain has adopted a fibre-sourcing strategy through growing plantations owned by marginal farmers and tribal villages. This has enabled ITC to encourage green cover for over 8 lakh acres and provide 147-million-person days of sustainable livelihood to farmers.