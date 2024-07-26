Diversified conglomerate ITC plans an investment outlay of around ₹20,000 crore in the medium term.

“Despite the headwinds, the investments made across all our businesses to enhance structural competitiveness and build an enterprise of the future, position our company well to leverage emerging opportunities in the market. Our confidence in the India story is unwavering and is reflected in our company’s investment outlay of about ₹20,000 crore in the medium term,” ITC Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri said, while addressing the company’s annual general meeting on Friday.

Puri said the value-added by the company’s economic activities in the last four years aggregated to around ₹2.42 lakh crore, of which over ₹1.61 lakh crore accrued to the exchequer.

He said the growing competitiveness of ITC’s world-class brands has enabled the company to take its products and services to over 100 global markets.

“Foreign exchange earnings of your company and its subsidiaries have more than doubled since FY20 to over ₹9,500 crore. Oour company is also proactively pursuing strategic investments, particularly in neighbouring markets, such as the FMCG facility set up by our company’s subsidiary, Surya Nepal,” Puri said, adding the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, WelcomHotels Lanka, launched the iconic ITC Ratnadipa, widely acknowledged as a jewel in Colombo’s hospitality landscape.

As part of the asset-right strategy for ITC Hotels, opportunities with focus on proximal markets will continue to be explored over time, the Chairman said.

Hotel business

“The asset-right strategy, envisioned for the next horizon of growth, together with the impending move to give new wings to ITC Hotels as a pure-play entity foretells an exciting future,” he pointed out.

Notably, the the board of the cigarette-to-soap maker on August 14, 2023 approved the proposed demerger of the hotel business into a separate entity, ITC Hotels. ITC shareholders in June this year approved the conglomerate’s plan to carve-out its hotels business with an overwhelming majority.

Addressing shareholders during the AGM, Puri said the “robust pipeline” of managed properties will take the overall footprint to over 200 hotels in the coming years, enabling ITC to enlarge its contribution to employment generation.

In line with its ‘asset right’ strategy for the Hotels business, as many as 32 hotels have been opened in the last 24 months, taking the total to nearly 140 hotels.

IT arm

On the conglomerate’s non-cigarette FMCG business, the Chairman said in order to strengthen the future-ready portfolio, ITC has launched nearly 100 differentiated offerings annually.

ITC’s non-cigarette FMCG products now reach 250 million households with consumer spends of ₹32,500 crore. “The drivers of structural competitiveness unleashed by the ITC Next strategy reinforce our aspiration to be No.1 in this industry,” Puri said.

According to him, ITC’s wholly owned subsidiary, ITC Infotech, sustained its growth momentum and global expansion through capability-led strategic partnerships. In line with its ‘Orbit Next’ strategy, the IT services company also augmented its portfolio of solutions.

“During the year, the company acquired Blazeclan Technologies to strengthen its capabilities in the Cloud services space and make scalable progress in digital transformation solutions,” Puri added.