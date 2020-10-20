ITC rechristens confectionery brand Jelimals as ‘Jelimals Immunoz’

Jelimals, ITC’s confectionery brand in the jelly segment, has shifted its portfolio offerings to ‘Jelimals Immunoz’ - jellies fortified with Vitamin C & Zinc that help support the immune system amongst children.

The pandemic-led, unprecedented rise in demand for immunity supporting products paved way for the need to safeguard children through the category, the company said in a press release.

ITC’s team of scientists at LSTC has been working on various health & nutrition areas for nearly a decade with immunity being a key focus.

Jelimals Immunoz will be available in 2 SKUs, 30 gm and 108 gm at respective price points of ₹10 and ₹50. The product will be available pan-India across retail outlets, modern trade and e-commerce platforms.