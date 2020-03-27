ITC sets up ₹150-crore Covid contingency fund for vulnerable sections of society

FMCG major ITC Ltd has set up a Covid-19 contingency fund of ₹150 crore for helping the vulnerable sections of the society.

This fund will be utilised to provide relief to the vulnerable and most needy sections of society who have been harshly impacted by the pandemic.

In addition, the fund will collaborate with District Authorities to provide assistance to the district health and rural healthcare ecosystem that reaches out to the weakest sections of society, it said in a media statement.

Resources under this fund will be channelised towards the protection and well-being of the ground forces who are working to ensure that medicines, groceries and other essential goods reach people across the country during the 21-day lockdown. It will also help out those sourcing of agri-commodities. Help could be done by way of providing protective personal gear and hygiene products to “such frontline warriors”.

In line with ITC’s credo of ‘Nation First – Sab Saath Badhein’, the Kolkata-based conglomerate has geared its value-chain to lend support to the government in its efforts to fight the Covid-19 threat.

“In these trying times, it is critical to ensure adequate availability of essential food and hygiene products in the country. We are working with state authorities and local administration to ensure that manufacturing and distribution activities continue uninterrupted with bare minimum people,” it further added.