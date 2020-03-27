ITC sets up ₹150 crore Covid Contingency Fund

ITC is setting up a Contingency Fund of Rs 150 crore to address and manage the challenges arising out of the Covid-19 epidemic. This fund will be utilised primarily to provide relief to the vulnerable and most needy sections of society who have been harshly impacted by the pandemic and have faced significant disruption in their livelihoods. Besides, the fund will collaborate with District Authorities to assist with to the district health and rural healthcare eco-system that reaches out to the weakest sections of society.

"Further, it is also envisaged that the resources under this fund will be channelised towards the protection and well-being of the ground forces who are doing commendable work to reach medicines, groceries, other essential goods, sourcing of agri-commodities and so on for people across the country during the lockdown, by providing personal protective gear and hygiene products to such frontline warriors," ITC said in a statement.