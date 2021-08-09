ITC strengthens partnerships as it aims to scale-up community development programmes

Diversified conglomerate ITC is strengthening partnerships as it looks to scale-up community development programmes.

The company has forged 83 public-private partnerships (PPP) with several State governments and government bodies, 24 technical collaborations with national and global organisations, and is working with 82 NGOs apart from thematic experts for village-based institutions and other partnerships, it said in a release.

Agriculture sector

The Kolkata-based company is also working with the NITI Aayog to improve agriculture and allied sectors in 27 aspirational districts of 8 States and has, till date, covered 2.5 million farmers. It has institutionalised major agriculture practices as it looks to reduce water-use and cultivation costs, improving productivity to make agriculture more sustainable and climate resilient.

It has signed six partnership agreements in FY21 for soil and moisture conservation, and education.

These partnerships enabled ITC’s Social Investments Programme to raise ₹81.76 crore in FY21 through community contributions and external sources

According to Ashesh Ambasta, Executive Vice-President and Head, Social Investments, ITC, multi-stakeholder partnerships are at the core of ITC’s Mission Sunehra Kal programme.

ITC’s technical and knowledge partnerships with National and International Organisations including the Consultative Group for International Agricultural Research (CGIAR) are aimed at improving the resilience of the ITC Mission Sunehra Kal (MSK) project villages and preparing farmers to mitigate climate change-related challenges. These partnerships cover farmers from 1,618 villages of 14 States under the Climate-Smart Villages (CSV) and climate risk assessment initiative, it said in the release.

The company, under its partnership with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), is also working towards the revival of key ecosystem services while developing templates for drought-proofing agricultural catchments. It also has other tie-ups.