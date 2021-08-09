ITC strengthens partnerships as it aims to scale-up community development programmes

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Diversified conglomerate ITC is strengthening partnerships as it looks to scale-up community development programmes.
The company has forged 83 public-private partnerships (PPP) with several State governments and government bodies, 24 technical collaborations with national and global organisations, and is working with 82 NGOs apart from thematic experts for village-based institutions and other partnerships, it said in a release.
The Kolkata-based company is also working with the NITI Aayog to improve agriculture and allied sectors in 27 aspirational districts of 8 States and has, till date, covered 2.5 million farmers. It has institutionalised major agriculture practices as it looks to reduce water-use and cultivation costs, improving productivity to make agriculture more sustainable and climate resilient.
It has signed six partnership agreements in FY21 for soil and moisture conservation, and education.
These partnerships enabled ITC’s Social Investments Programme to raise ₹81.76 crore in FY21 through community contributions and external sources
According to Ashesh Ambasta, Executive Vice-President and Head, Social Investments, ITC, multi-stakeholder partnerships are at the core of ITC’s Mission Sunehra Kal programme.
ITC’s technical and knowledge partnerships with National and International Organisations including the Consultative Group for International Agricultural Research (CGIAR) are aimed at improving the resilience of the ITC Mission Sunehra Kal (MSK) project villages and preparing farmers to mitigate climate change-related challenges. These partnerships cover farmers from 1,618 villages of 14 States under the Climate-Smart Villages (CSV) and climate risk assessment initiative, it said in the release.
The company, under its partnership with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), is also working towards the revival of key ecosystem services while developing templates for drought-proofing agricultural catchments. It also has other tie-ups.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The offer values the company at a price to revenue of 30 times and EV/ revenue of 27 times
Interventions for promoting happiness at the workplace must start with a paradigm shift
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Rijula Das’s debut novel is a hard-hitting portrayal of life and death in the red light district
World Heritage Site tag brings droves of tourists to sleepy Palampet, where the shrine is located
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...