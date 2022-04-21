ITC to acquire 10 per cent stake in Blupin Tech for ₹39 crore

Diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd plans to acquire around 10 per cent stake in Blupin Technologies Pvt Ltd, the company behind brand Mylo, at an estimated investment of around ₹39 crore. With this investment, ITC will expand its presence in the D2C mother and baby care segment.

The company had, in November 2021, invested in Mother Sparsh Baby Care Pvt Ltd, an ayurvedic and natural personal care brand in the D2C space.

Early mover advantage

In a regulatory filing with stock exchanges on Thursday, ITC said the investment will provide the company an early mover advantage in the evolving content-to-community-to-commerce space and will provide an expanded presence in the D2C space,”

Founded in 2017, Mylo, is a full stack community eco-system focused on the parenting journey of young families. It addresses the needs of its consumers through a wide and relevant range of content, health tools, conversations and community sharing features. Beyond personalised content and an active community, Mylo also offers its users D2C personal care brands.

“Within a short period of time, Mylo has demonstrated great potential in the evolving content-to-community-to-commerce model by nurturing an online platform where people learn, share, trust and belong. The investment will provide ITC the opportunity to foray into this emerging space and become an integral part of the evolution of this area. Our investment in Mylo will also enable us to strengthen focus in the mother and baby community building platform, besides expanding our presence in the D2C mother and child care segment,” Sameer Satpathy, Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC, said in a press statement.

According to Vinit Garg, Founder and CEO, Blupin Technologies, Mylo brand and community has grown at a remarkable pace since inception and the partnership with ITC will further provide unique synergies and competitive strengths to scale the business.

Product range

Mylo’s product range includes Mylo Care - natural and chemical-free personal care products, Mylo Essentials - everyday use products for the family and Mylo Veda - ayurvedic range of personal care products. So far, the company has launched over 100 unique SKUs across the three brands. It has also launched health services, including health and wellness packages, remote health packages and evaluating partnerships with reputed healthcare brands in India to drive its services business, the release said.