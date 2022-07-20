ITC to enhance exports of value-added FMCG products to boost revenues

Diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd is looking to enhance exports of value-added FMCG products to boost its revenues.

According to Sanjiv Puri, Chairman, ITC, over time exports will make a substantial contribution to ITC’s value-added FMCG business.

“As we achieve scale for ITC’s FMCG portfolio, it is also our aspiration to take these world-class brands to overseas markets. In recent years, we have established distribution arrangements abroad enabling appreciable progress of exports of ITC’s ‘Proudly Indian’ brands to over 60 countries. Over time, such exports will make a substantial contribution to the growth of ITC’s value-added FMCG portfolio,” Puri said addressing shareholders at the 111 th annual general meeting held virtually on Wednesday.

Investing in future-ready capabilities

The company continues to invest in future-ready capabilities to develop new routes to market with strategic partnerships, whilst expanding the breadth, depth and effectiveness of its distribution infrastructure. ITC’s products are currently available in nearly 70 lakh outlets through its omni-channel network.

ITC’s interventions in the newer FMCG businesses have enabled it post a revenue growth of around 25 per cent during the last two years of the pandemic, reaching nearly ₹16,000 crore in FY22. Despite the unprecedented inflationary headwinds, the company sustained EBITDA margins last year and improved margins by 650 basis points over the last five years.

“As part of the ITC Next strategy, the FMCG businesses continue to create structural competitive advantages and enhance profitability through a gamut of interventions. These include investments in the brand portfolio, science-led innovation, a smart connected ecosystem as well as in building structural advantages in the supply chain and multi-channel distribution. Over time, these investments together with the unique synergy of ITC’s enterprise strengths will increasingly contribute to growth and profitability, in spite of the gestation costs associated with scaling up nascent categories and new facilities,” he said.

Agri commodity exports

ITC’s agri business, which sources over 40 lakh tonnes of agri-commodities from 22 states and 20 agri-value chains, is a leading exporter to over 95 countries across the globe.

It is to be noted agri-commodities export accounts for one of the biggest contributors to the company’s direct foreign exchange earnings.

The company witnessed nearly 47 per cent jump in direct foreign exchange earnings at ₹9,779 crore in financial year 2021-22, as compared with ₹4,600 crore in FY21, driven mainly by exports of agri-commodities. Foreign exchange earnings of the ITC Group over the last ten years aggregated nearly $8.2 billion, of which, agri exports constituted 59 per cent, according to the company’s latest annual report (2022).

Although nearly half of the country’s workforce is dependent on agriculture, it contributes to less than 19 per cent of the country’s GVA, reflecting the challenges of low productivity, investments and incomes, Puri said. Even though India is blessed with strong endowments in agriculture, its share of global trade is only three per cent, whilst less than 10 per cent of the country’s agri produce is processed.

Global food demand is expected to increase anywhere between 59–98 per cent by 2050, according to an article in the Harvard Business Review. A report by the HLEG set up by the 15 th Finance Commission has highlighted that India’s agri-food exports can double over the medium term, given that the country possesses the largest tracts of arable land globally as well as diverse agro-climatic zones. Strategic partnerships developed along the lines of the ‘Food Security Corridor Initiative’ signed as part of the India-UAE CEPA would go a long way in promoting India’s potential.

This would call for higher levels of production, building of competitive agri value-chains, crop diversification to value-added products and scaling up of food processing to serve emerging consumer needs for products that are sustainable and identity preserved particularly in the health, nutrition and organic space.

“It is, therefore, imperative to usher in Next Generation Agriculture by orchestrating an orbit-shift from the conventional production-centric supply chains to demand-responsive value-chains anchored by market players. ITC is committed to make a meaningful contribution to this new era of agricultural transformation. The strategic focus will therefore be on strengthening its value-added portfolio, expanding regenerative agriculture initiatives through its climate smart programmes and accelerating adoption of advanced technologies through ITCMAARS to create new and scalable revenue streams, whilst benefitting farmers. Over time, ITC will engage and empower over 4,000 FPOs, thereby benefitting more than one crore farmers,” he said.