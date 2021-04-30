ITC to fund Kolkata-based Medica Superspeciality Hospital for setting up Covid-19 facility

Diversified conglomerate, ITC Ltd, has supported the Kolkata-based Medica Superspeciality Hospital in setting up a 200-300 bed Covid-19 treatment facility at a state owned stadium.

Coming up at the Kishore Bharati Stadium, the temporary facility will also be used as a vaccination centre.

“The West Bengal government has permitted the use of Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata for the set-up of this Medical Facility. As part of this assistance, ITC will extend financial support to Medica for setting up the facility,” the company said in a statement.

The financial support will cover the cost of creating / setting up the facility including arrangement for beds, monitors, oxygen, furniture, air conditioners and initial medical supply.

The hospital will be set up and managed entirely by Medica Superspecialty Hospital, it further added.

Incidentally, ITC, along with Linde India is also importing cryogenic ISO containers from other Asian countries. It is also importing oxygen concentrators and generators.

The company’s Paperboards unit in Bhadrachalam in Telangana has already commenced supply of oxygen to identified Government hospitals in the state. In

Apart from these, ITC is also providing support for vaccination to value chain partners in the eco-system.