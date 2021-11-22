Companies

ITC to have ‘Mementos’ hotel in Shimla

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 22, 2021

The Mementos property spreads over 10 acres, with a total of 297 keys including 40 Villas of four bedrooms each

ITC Hotels has signed ‘Mementos’ property at Shimla in Himachal Pradesh.

The property is spread over 10 acres, with a total of 297 keys including 40 Villas of four bedrooms each.

“The 200 sq mt luxurious villas offer view of the valley and are ideally suited to house large family and friends’ staycations,” ITC said in a release.

The food and beverage options at the property include an all-day dining multi-cuisine restaurant, a bar and a specialty rooftop restaurant.

According to Anil Chadha, Chief Executive - ITC Hotels, the Mementos Shimla property “brings the best of all seasons”.

“With demand mainly stemming from road trips to nearby destinations, Shimla is poised to receive high influx of domestic tourism and destination weddings,” he said.

Accordingly, Mementos Shimla will also have a 7,500 sq ft pillar less banquet space targeting the destination wedding segment.

Published on November 22, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Shimla
hotel and hospitality
ITC Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like