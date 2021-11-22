ITC to have ‘Mementos’ hotel in Shimla

ITC Hotels has signed ‘Mementos’ property at Shimla in Himachal Pradesh.

The property is spread over 10 acres, with a total of 297 keys including 40 Villas of four bedrooms each.

“The 200 sq mt luxurious villas offer view of the valley and are ideally suited to house large family and friends’ staycations,” ITC said in a release.

The food and beverage options at the property include an all-day dining multi-cuisine restaurant, a bar and a specialty rooftop restaurant.

According to Anil Chadha, Chief Executive - ITC Hotels, the Mementos Shimla property “brings the best of all seasons”.

“With demand mainly stemming from road trips to nearby destinations, Shimla is poised to receive high influx of domestic tourism and destination weddings,” he said.

Accordingly, Mementos Shimla will also have a 7,500 sq ft pillar less banquet space targeting the destination wedding segment.