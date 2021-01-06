ITC to switch all grid electricity purchases to green sources by 2030

Packing batteries with more punch
Diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd has set itself a target to meet 100 per cent of purchased grid electricity requirements from renewable sources by 2030, from the current 40 per cent.
Kolkata-based ITC said in a statement it uses renewable energy across its 20 factories, nine hotels and six office buildings in Telengana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Haryana, West Bengal and Punjab.
The company has been expanding its renewable energy footprint over the past two decades and has already made “significant investments in renewable energy assets” that include wind and solar projects combined. This will improve its renewable energy share by an additional 6 per cent from current levels, it said.
ITC also aims to achieve a 50 per cent reduction in specific emission and 30 per cent reduction in specific energy consumption by 2030, over its 2014-15 base-line.
“The company is emphasising on the need to de-carbonise energy consumption through green energy solutions in order to mitigate climate change risks,” said Sanjiv Rangrass, Group Head – R&D, Sustainability and Projects, ITC.
As a part of its Sustainability 2.0 Vision, the diversified conglomerate is planning to invest further in strengthening its renewable energy portfolio, the press release said.
Its current renewables portfolio consist of 138 MW of wind power plants and 14 MW of solar plants, with 53MW of additional solar capacity under execution.
Ongoing offsite projects include solar projects of 50 MW in States like Bihar (5.1 MW), Uttar Pradesh (9 MW), Karnataka (13.4 MW), Haryana (7 MW) and Tamil Nadu (14.9 MW).
Large areas of ITC’s Integrated Consumer Goods Manufacturing and Logistics (ICML) units and rooftops of factories and warehouses are being used for solar power generation. The company is executing onsite solar projects in West Bengal (2.7 MW) and Tamil Nadu (3 MW).
