ITC Windsor, Bengaluru, first hotel in the world to achieve LEED Zero Carbon Certification

ITC Hotels, the world’s largest chain of hotels with the maximum number of LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum certified properties, has been accorded yet another distinction by the USGBC (United States Green Building Council), making ITC Windsor, Bengaluru the first hotel in the world to achieve the LEED Zero Carbon Certification.

ITC Windsor is powered by its own wind turbine generators and uses innovative energy efficient technologies such as electrical boiler, induction burners and other renewable energy. The hotel is a stellar example of how hospitality can make a positive global impact by committing to sustainability and achieving net zero carbon status.

Nakul Anand, Executive Director, ITC said: “The ITC Hotels growth story is a story about sustainability. We strongly believe that any effort to save the planet ultimately equals to saving ourselves. Elevating the role of buildings in mitigating climate-related risks and halting resource depletion is critical in achieving a sustainable and regenerative future for all. At ITC Hotels, we understand the value of going beyond efficiency and have showcased extraordinary sustainability leadership by enhancing the renewable energy footprint, energy efficiency and mitigation of greenhouse gases emission.”

ITC Hotels has pioneered several ground-breaking initiatives on environment, hotel ecosystem, health, and well-being. From LEED platinum rating, to being one of the first chains to eliminate single use plastic free products, deployment of radiation harmonisers across the chain, farm to fork low carbon footprint cuisine, clean air and more.

“At USGBC we believe net zero is a powerful target that will move the entire industry forward. It influences the rest of the industry to aim even higher and achieving LEED Zero certification demonstrates these goals are attainable,” said Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO, USGBC. "Given the climate-related risks we are facing and the central role buildings play in climate mitigation, ITC Windsor’s LEED Zero certification for carbon demonstrates visionary leadership because it contributes toward a regenerative future and represents a commitment to making the world a better place. By prioritising net zero carbon, ITC Windsor is pioneering a new way forward for the industry as a whole,” he added..

For more than two decades, LEED has provided a framework for creating high performance green buildings and spaces and is an internationally recognised symbol of excellence. Building on that work, the US Green Building Council has developed LEED Zero, a complement to LEED that verifies the achievement of net zero goals. LEED Zero represents a new level of achievement in green building that is not just attainable but is the goal of LEED certified projects around the world.