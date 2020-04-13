ITC’s Paperboards unit lends support to Telangana govt’s fight against Covid-19

ITC’s Paperboards & Specialty Papers Business (PSPD) has spearheaded several initiatives to lend support to government efforts to fight Covid-19.

The company is working with the Telangana Government as a part of its multidimensional interventions.

ITC’s PSPD Bhadrachalam unit has distributed free meals and groceries to the needy in all the villages in the Burgampahad Mandal and the PSPD Bhadrachalam factory catchment area. This includes free meals twice a day to 600 migrant workers and essential groceries to 150 truck drivers and cleaners from different parts of the country.

To ensure hygiene and health precautions, ITC PSPD distributed masks and hand gloves to truck drivers in Bhadrachalam and conducted awareness sessions for them on sanitisation and cleaning of trucks. The company also disinfected about 18 villages around the Bhadrachalam factory.

The division donated sanitisers to public health workers in Secunderabad, 500 sets of protective accessories (masks and hand gloves) to sanitation workers in Burgampahad and Bhadrachalam. The hand sanitisers were formulated as per WHO standards by the medical and technical teams at ITC’s Bhadrachalam unit.

ITC PSPD also supplied 150 isolation kits to the government hospital and is working in collaboration with the local administration.

Waste management

Vadiraj Kulkarni, Chief Operating Officer, Paperboards & Specialty Papers Business, ITC Limited, said, “ITC’s PSPD business has undertaken a series of interventions ranging from mass sanitisation of villages, making protection kits available to the front line workers and serving food to those in need.”

ITC is augmenting the government’s initiatives to handle the present health crisis through its WOW (Wellbeing out of Waste) programme, a waste management initiative by ITC covering 89 lakh citizens across the country and is focused on establishing an efficient and sustainable collection, sorting and recycling model.