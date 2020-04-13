ITC’s Paperboards unit lends support to Telangana govt’s fight against Covid-19

From the WHO
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
ITC’s Paperboards & Specialty Papers Business (PSPD) has spearheaded several initiatives to lend support to government efforts to fight Covid-19.
The company is working with the Telangana Government as a part of its multidimensional interventions.
ITC’s PSPD Bhadrachalam unit has distributed free meals and groceries to the needy in all the villages in the Burgampahad Mandal and the PSPD Bhadrachalam factory catchment area. This includes free meals twice a day to 600 migrant workers and essential groceries to 150 truck drivers and cleaners from different parts of the country.
To ensure hygiene and health precautions, ITC PSPD distributed masks and hand gloves to truck drivers in Bhadrachalam and conducted awareness sessions for them on sanitisation and cleaning of trucks. The company also disinfected about 18 villages around the Bhadrachalam factory.
The division donated sanitisers to public health workers in Secunderabad, 500 sets of protective accessories (masks and hand gloves) to sanitation workers in Burgampahad and Bhadrachalam. The hand sanitisers were formulated as per WHO standards by the medical and technical teams at ITC’s Bhadrachalam unit.
ITC PSPD also supplied 150 isolation kits to the government hospital and is working in collaboration with the local administration.
Vadiraj Kulkarni, Chief Operating Officer, Paperboards & Specialty Papers Business, ITC Limited, said, “ITC’s PSPD business has undertaken a series of interventions ranging from mass sanitisation of villages, making protection kits available to the front line workers and serving food to those in need.”
ITC is augmenting the government’s initiatives to handle the present health crisis through its WOW (Wellbeing out of Waste) programme, a waste management initiative by ITC covering 89 lakh citizens across the country and is focused on establishing an efficient and sustainable collection, sorting and recycling model.
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
First world Chagas disease dayFor the first time, the global community will celebrate World Chagas Disease ...
Dr KM CherianFounder & CEO, Frontier Lifeline Hospital1 . Water is known to be the best natural hydrating ...
They will need to reinvent themselves and be ready for future emergencies
Crude oil, at a multi-year low, is on a slippery slope — the demand destruction due to the Covid-19 crisis ...
Supply disruptions and a complete halt in operations, owing to the Covid-19 lockdown, have hit several ...
The simplest form of smart-beta funds, they fuse benefits of passive and active investing
Sensex, Nifty 50 jumped 12% on positive global cues, but investors should remain cautious
The novel coronavirus doesn't just seize the body, it imprisons the mind as well. As the world continues to ...
The lockdown is a good time to remember the remarkable capabilities of organisms we’ve learned to ignore
So the IPL went kaput, but Disney+ kept its date with Indian viewers, streaming a formidable array of shows ...
Writers understandably feel the need to respond to the Covid-19 crisis, but does the world really need yet ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...