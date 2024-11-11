All India Pickleball Association has inked a five year strategic partnership with Bingo!, snacking brand from ITC Foods,to promote Pickleball in India.

This partnership, starts with the Bingo! World Pickleball Championship (WPC).

With over 5 million players across 84 countries and a remarkable 40 per cent female participation rate, pickleball’s popularity is rapidly growing. “In India, the sport has seen a 275 per cent growth in active players over the past three years and is projected to surpass one million active players by 2028,” an official statement added.

“Bingo!’s sponsorship promises to amplify this trend by organizing college tournaments across 23 states, introducing the sport to thousands of students, and cultivating a new generation of players ready to take on national and international challenges,” the statement added.

Suresh Chand, VP, Head of Marketing Snacks, Noodles and Pasta, ITC Foods., said, “At Bingo!, we’ve always believed that sports and innovation go hand in hand, making this partnership with the All India Pickleball Association a particularly prestigious moment for us, enabling us to support young athletes and sports enthusiasts across the country. ”

Arvind Prabhoo, President of All India Pickleball Association added, “Through this partnership, we envision a future where pickleball is accessible to everyone, from college students to aspiring professional athletes.”

Vinit Karnik, Managing Director, Content, Entertainment and Sports, GroupM, South Asia said, “We’re confident that this alliance will foster a new wave of enthusiasm for pickleball, helping it gain the popularity it truly deserves.”