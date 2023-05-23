ITI Limited has secured an advance purchase order (APO) worth ₹3,889 crore from BSNL for its 4G rollout. BSNL has issued the APO for reservation quota (RQ) orders in the West Zone.

The scope of work includes planning, engineering, supply, installation, and commissioning, as well as AMC of the 4G mobile network for 23,633 sites in the West Zone of BSNL Network, and the total value of the contract is ₹3,889 crore, including AMC for 9 years.

“This is a significant milestone for ITI as we are partnering with BSNL to connect remote parts of our nation. I am confident that ITI will again successfully execute the project to the utmost satisfaction of BSNL,” said Rajesh Rai, Chairman, and Managing Director of ITI Limited.

The supply period is 18–24 months, and the warranty is 12 months, with the consortium partner being TCS. This is an APO for the entire scope of work, and the purchase order will be issued by BSNL Circles in the West Zone. As part of the contract, ITI Limited will manufacture the Radio Access Network (RAN).

“In the past, ITI Limited has successfully deployed 2G and 3G GSM networks (nodes and RAN) for BSNL in the West Zone as well as in the South Zone. With great pride, I say that ITI has supplied optical broadband connectivity equipment for BharatNet Phase I and II projects for BSNL, and equipment for more than 25 percent of the BharatNet Network has been supplied by ITI Limited,” he added.