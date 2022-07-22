ITI Limited signs MoU with C-DOT for transfer of 4G technology

ITI Limited, a manufacturing telecom and defense equipment company and the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding to establish a framework for cooperation of LTE/LTE-A/4G technology-based wireless communication systems.

“C-DOT has been a traditional technology partner and ITI Limited is delighted to join with C-DOT to manufacture indigenous 4G telecom products that will cater to the needs of the customers. This MoU will bring great synergy between the two organisations and leverage each other’s strengths to develop world-class telecom products,” said D Venkateswarlu, CMD of ITI Limited.

‘Make in India’ stack

ITI Limited and C-DOT will collaborate to create ‘Make in India’ stack as part of this MoU for the upcoming 4G and 5G opportunities in India. ITI will produce the 4G upgradeable to 5G radio access network (RAN) and related equipment in line with the government’s initiative of ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’. It will also explore supplying the C-DOT LTE RAN/eNodeB systems to railways, defence, export markets, and so on.

Daniel Jebaraj, Director, C-DOT, said, “the partnership between ITI Limited and C-DOT in areas of 4G technology will be a positive step towards meeting the telecom requirements of the country.” The step is aimed to provide networks of the upcoming technologies to different telecom service providers in the country and address business opportunities globally.