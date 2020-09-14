Companies

ITI loss widens to ₹102.29 crore in Q1

Our Bureau

ITI's losses have doubled to ₹102.29 crore on a consolidated basis for the first-quarter of FY 2020-21 as against the loss of ₹61.04 crore recorded in the same period last year.

The company’s revenue in Q1 is marginally higher (1.89 per cent) at ₹173.83 crore as against the ₹170.59 crore posted last year.

The company has been declared a sick company as per provisions of Sick Industrial Companies Act (SICA), 1985. The CCEA had approved a financial assistance of ₹4,156.79 crore in February 2014 for revival of ITI under the rehabilitation scheme.

The company said it has estimated from internal sources that there is a decrease of more than 50 per cent in turnover was affected due to Covid-19. The recent pandemic outbreak has brought about economic disruptions and uncertainties, and ascertaining its impact is difficult.

