iXceed Solutions plans US, West Asia foray

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 20, 2019 Published on November 20, 2019

HR tech Startup, iXceed Solutions plans to foray in the US and West Asia as it sees business opportunities from Indian companies in that region. iXceed Solutions provides talent and workforce solutions to Fortune 500 companies.

Yogita Tulsiani, CEO of iXceed said that this expansion is a part of the growth. “We have doubled business in India in the past year and are profitable”.

The startup has aggressive plans and expanded India operations early 2018 in addition to making a foray in Europe recently. Its clients include Oracle, NIIT, and Infosys.

