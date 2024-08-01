Le Travenues Technology Limited which operates online travel portal ixigo reported 78 per cent growth in net profit on a year-on-year basis in Q1 FY 2025 driven by higher revenue. Net profit for the quarter stood at ₹14.9 crore against ₹8.4 crore in same period last year.

Revenue from operations grew 16 per cent to ₹181.9 crore, led by an increase in booking volumes. ixigo said it continues to expand and grow its market share. Government initiatives on infrastructure, capacity creation and tourism will benefit the sector, it added.